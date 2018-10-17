A 35-year-old Oakland man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he was found in the bed of an 11-year-old girl in a Burlingame home, according to police.

Jared Thomas Enix had his pants down at his ankles and his genitals exposed when responding officers woke him in the girl's bed about 5:30 a.m. Monday, Burlingame police said. An 8-year-old girl was sleeping in the same room.

"As police pulled the covers off of him and told him to get up, they realized that his pants and undergarments were all pulled down around his ankles, and he was naked from the waist down underneath those covers," District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

Enix then proceeded to tell the officers he was raped, police said.

The call came after the 11-year-old girl woke her uncle, the homeowner, and told him there was a man sitting on the edge of her bed, police said. By the time the homeowner got to the room, the man was under the covers, so he picked up the sleeping 8-year-old and left the room before calling police.

Enix refused to identify himself, and police eventually identified him through fingerprints, police said. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on two counts of misdemeanor trespassing.

Police are uncertain how Enix got inside the home, and they said he did not make physical contact with the girls.

During a court appearance Tuesday in Redwood City, Enix was heard making unusual growling noises, and his case was continued to Friday pending a psychiatric evaluation, the DA said. He remained in custody on $15,000 bail.