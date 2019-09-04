Oakland Tony Bennett Show Canceled Due to Unexpected Illness - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Oakland Tony Bennett Show Canceled Due to Unexpected Illness

By Mandela Linder

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Places on Earth
    Getty Images
    A Sept. 10 show in Oakland has been canceled after Tony Bennett, 93, who was set to perform with his daughter Antonia, came down with a "summer virus."

    A show set to be performed by 19-time Grammy winner Tony Bennett in Oakland on Sept. 10 has been canceled due to an unexpected illness, according to a message on the venue’s website.

    Bennett, who recently turned 93, had planned to perform with his daughter, Antonia Bennett, at Fox Theater.

    “[Bennett] has contracted a summer virus and has been advised that he should not travel for the next week to allow for his recovery,” read the message. “On behalf of Tony Bennett we want to thank his fans for all of their support and apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

    According to a statement on the site, refunds are available at the point of purchase.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices