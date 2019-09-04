A Sept. 10 show in Oakland has been canceled after Tony Bennett, 93, who was set to perform with his daughter Antonia, came down with a "summer virus."

A show set to be performed by 19-time Grammy winner Tony Bennett in Oakland on Sept. 10 has been canceled due to an unexpected illness, according to a message on the venue’s website.

Bennett, who recently turned 93, had planned to perform with his daughter, Antonia Bennett, at Fox Theater.

“[Bennett] has contracted a summer virus and has been advised that he should not travel for the next week to allow for his recovery,” read the message. “On behalf of Tony Bennett we want to thank his fans for all of their support and apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

According to a statement on the site, refunds are available at the point of purchase.