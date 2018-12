Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Fremont during the overnight hours Wednesday, according to police. Pete Suratos reports.

Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Fremont during the overnight hours Wednesday, according to police.

The double shooting occurred in the area of Chaucer Drive off of Paseo Padre Parkway.

This marks the third homicide of the year in Fremont, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Refresh the page for more information on this developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.