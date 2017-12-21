A freeze warning has been issued for seven Bay Area counties early Friday as bone-chilling temperatures grip the region, according to the National Weather Service. (Published Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017)

The freeze warning will go into effect for all areas excluding San Francisco, the immediate coastline and Solano County starting at 1 a.m. before expiring at 7 a.m., according to the NWS.

While not under a freeze warning, coastal areas of San Mateo, Marin and Sonoma counties are under a frost advisory, according to the NWS.

Overnight lows can dip to anywhere from 22 to 32 degrees in some spots, the NWS predicts.

Bone-Chilling Overnight Temperatures Trigger Freeze Warning for Several Bay Area Counties

People across the Bay Area are encouraged to seek a warm place to stay, keep pets inside, protect crops and other vegetation, and wrap any unprotected or exposed pipes. Drivers should also keep an eye out for potentially icy conditions on roadways.

The freeze warning has homeless advocates concerned. On Thursday night, there was a big push to get people who are on the street out of the cold.

The cold snap has prompted the city of Berkeley to activate its emergency overnight shelter program. Recreation and senior centers are being used as shelters this week as the city works to get a more permanent winter shelter ready to open.

Those who live on the street say the weather at night is nearly unbearable. Homeless advocates say it can be deadly.

"People die from it. That happens," said Bob Whalen of the Berkeley Emergency Storm Shelter Program. "People are out there. A lot of older people get exposed to the weather."

The city of Oakland’s new Tuff shed program is also getting people out of the elements just as winter weather kicks in. But the need for shelter still remains great.

NEW: Frost Advisory added to the San Mateo, Marin, and Sonoma Coasts. While San Francisco is NOT included in any frost/freeze products, residents are still encouraged to take necessary actions for the cold weather. #CAwxpic.twitter.com/lrD4YHEb2A — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 21, 2017