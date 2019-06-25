Palo Alto Police Investigate Death at Mobile Home Park

The scene of a suspicious death is blocked off at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto. (June 25, 2019)

Palo Alto police are investigating a death reported Monday night at a mobile home park off of El Camino Real.

A man was found dead by his roommate at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park at 3980 El Camino Real, according to spokeswoman Janine de la Vega.

Officers are currently collecting evidence to determine how he died.

Police are not actively looking for any suspects at this time, but will release an update if they find evidence of foul play or criminal activity.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office will identify the man once his family is notified.