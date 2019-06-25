Palo Alto Police Investigate Death at Mobile Home Park - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Palo Alto Police Investigate Death at Mobile Home Park

By Bay City News

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Palo Alto Police Investigate Death at Mobile Home Park
    NBC Bay Area
    The scene of a suspicious death is blocked off at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto. (June 25, 2019)

    Palo Alto police are investigating a death reported Monday night at a mobile home park off of El Camino Real.

    A man was found dead by his roommate at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park at 3980 El Camino Real, according to spokeswoman Janine de la Vega.

    Officers are currently collecting evidence to determine how he died.

    Police are not actively looking for any suspects at this time, but will release an update if they find evidence of foul play or criminal activity.

    The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office will identify the man once his family is notified.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices