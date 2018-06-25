PermitPatty: Woman Who Called PD in Viral Video Speaks Out

A woman who was captured calling police in a viral video focused on an 8-year-old black girl selling water bottles near AT&T Park in San Francisco has spoken out publicly, saying the incident had nothing to do with race and everything to do with asking a neighbor to quiet down.

In an interview with NBC's "Today," Alison Ettel, admittedly frustrated on Friday with the commotion coming from the sales happening outside her building while she was working, said she didn't call authorities to report the girl, who was identified as Jordan. Ettel said she called to ask if it was legal or not to sell water without a permit where Jordan was positioned along the street.

"I want the little girl to know that it's not her fault," Ettel told the "Today" show. "I want the mother to know this was nothing to do with race at all. It had everything to do with the disturbance. I was very stressed out. I definitely made comments that I never would have in any other situation, and it's not an excuse."

It wasn't immediately clear what happened before the video began capturing the exchange. The confrontation started after Ettel said she heard commotion coming from the water bottle sales happening outside.

"It was continuous," Ettel told "Today." "It was like, 'Two dollars, cold water, two dollars,' just nonstop for two hours. It just got pretty difficult to deal with."

Ettel said she asked a security guard to intervene, but nothing happened. Ettel added that she could not see the people at that time. She said she could only hear them.

Frustrated by the noise, Ettel eventually went outside and asked Austin and her daughter to keep it down.

"[Austin] said, 'Why don't you call the police? I have the right to be here,'" Ettel recalled. "And I said, 'I actually think you might need a permit.' And that's when things escalated."

But Austin refutes Ettel's account, saying "[Ettel] never asked us to be quiet. She just came out and directly demanded to see a permit to sell water from an 8-year-old."



Ettel said she called police and asked if the water could be sold without a permit. Police told her that it's illegal to do so, according to Ettel.

According to Ettel, police asked her if she wanted any law enforcement officials to come out to the scene, but she declined. She said she only called police to figure out if a permit was needed to sell the water at that location.

"There was no point in having the police come," Ettel said. "That wasn't it. I just wanted them to be quiet or move to a corner. They were being disruptive. That was it. It was nothing about selling the water. It was just the disruption."

Austin posted the video as a post on her Instagram with the caption: "an 8-year-old selling water in front of her apartment building where she’s lived her whole life is NOT a reason to call the Police." She also called the woman "#PermitPatty."

The viral exchanged occurred near an apartment building on Townsend and 2nd streets.

"I'm upset she had to go through this," Austin said after the incident. "I didn't think in San Francisco my biracial child would have to go through something like this."

Ettel said she never confronted Jordan directly. Austin said that's not true, claiming Ettel asked her daughter directly if she had a permit to sell bottled water.

Ausin said she was convinced the question was racially motivated, which is why she started recording Ettel's call to police.

"We’ve been out before with my nieces who are full white and she didn’t come out here and they were being way louder than Jordan was by herself," Austin said.



The #PermitPatty video sparked outage and continued conversations about policing and racism.

Ettel said she has received hate mail and death threats since the video was posted, noting that her address and phone number have been made public.

Looking back, Ettel admitted that she wishes she would have never brought up the permit issue when confronting Austin. Ettel said she just wanted Austin and her daughter to quiet down.

"I'm not proud of how I acted," Ettel told "Today." "I would have taken a walk. I would have done something, not that. It was all in the heat of the moment, and it was wrong."