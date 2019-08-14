An online petition is calling for comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan to moderate a 2020 presidential debate.

A petition calling on the Commission of Presidential Debates to elect comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan to moderate a debate during next year’s election had over 112,000 signatures as of early Wednesday morning.

The change.org petition, “Get Joe Rogan to Moderate the 2020 Presidential Debate,” cites Rogan’s experience as an interviewer as a qualification for his election to the position.

“Joe Rogan is a widely respected host who has hosted interviews with politicians, economists, scientists and other popular figures who come from various walks of life,” the petition states.

The petition, which was created three months ago but has only gathered momentum in the last week, states that Rogan has interview experience with subjects from a wide variety of the political spectrum. Rogan has hosted republicans, democrats and libertarians on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

The petition goes on to state that Rogan’s audience is comprised of people from a wide variety of political ideologies, and that Rogan himself is not registered under any political party.

Many who signed commented on the petition under “reasons for signing.”

“Joe is an expert interviewer and is unbiased. He has the ability to ask excellent follow-up questions,” wrote one supporter.

“He genuinely would be a great moderator,” wrote another commenter. “I feel like he would ask questions that actually matter and would be highly productive to the debate.”