Teacher Uses Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' Song to Teach Students

An East Bay teacher and her class of second graders are trending after a video of them performing a PG-version of a hit song by singer Lizzo went viral.

Dorothy Mallari redid the popular song for her class at Los Medanos Elementary in Pittsburg, about 40 miles east of San Francisco.

"I didn't think I'd have that impact, we just try to make learning fun here," Mallari said of the recent online fame.

Mallari has been teaching in the Pittsburg Unified School District for six years. Every school year, she picks a popular song and adds her own twist to the lyrics. This year, the educator chose Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."

"Once this came on, they started grooving to it," Mallari said. "And I thought OK, they're already loving it."

Mallari said the class performs the song every morning.

"Nothing is new. This wasn't a show, this was us every day," she said.