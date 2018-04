A sign posted in San Francisco is urging Bay Area tech workers to relocate to the East Coast.

Have you seen it?

A sign posted in San Francisco is attempting to entice tech workers to pack their bags, ditch the high-priced Bay Area and move across the country to Pittsburgh.

The green sign, which is located off of Highway 101 near the Mission and South of Market districts, reads, "Own a home. Work in tech. Move to Pittsburgh."

Pittsburgh-based Duolingo stated that it has received about 50 calls since putting up the sign.

Duolingo specializes in teaching users different languages.