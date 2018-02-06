Man Shot, Killed in San Jose: Police

A man died early Tuesday after being shot in San Jose, according to police.

The shooting, which occurred just before 2:30 a.m. along the 300 block of Keyes Street, happened just hours after two people were found shot to death at a Denny's restaurant blocks away, according to police. The two shootings are not connected.

The victim found along Keyes Street was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has yet to be released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

Further information was not available.