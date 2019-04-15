Police Identify Suspect in Deadly Oakland Hit-and-Run - NBC Bay Area
Police Identify Suspect in Deadly Oakland Hit-and-Run

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    Oakland Police Department
    Rasenoch Allen

    Oakland police on Monday released a photo of the person they believe is responsible for a hit-and-run collision that left a mother and her son dead and another family member injured.

    Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Rasenoch Allen. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to Allen's arrest.

    The deadly hit-and-run happened Saturday night at the intersection of 26th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, according to police. The driver of a black two-door Mercedes-Benz was traveling westbound on Foothill Boulevard when they hit the three family members as they were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

    Angel Garcia-Vasquez, 6, and his mother, 30-year-old Alma Soraya Vasquez, did not survive, according to police. The boy's 20-year-old uncle was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

    Anyone with information about Allen is asked to call 510-777-8540 or 510-777-8572.

