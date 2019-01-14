Police Searching For Three Suspects in Piedmont Home Invasion - NBC Bay Area
Police Searching For Three Suspects in Piedmont Home Invasion

By Bay City News

Published 6 minutes ago

    Piedmont PD
    Surveillance images of suspects in a Piedmont home invasion.

    Police are searching for three armed home invasion suspects who pushed their way into a Piedmont home last week.

    At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the suspects rang the doorbell of a home in the 500 block of Scenic Avenue. When a 9-year-old answered the door, they pushed the child to the ground and entered the home, police said.

    An adult was home at the time and the trio quickly fled. No injuries were reported.

    A detailed description of the suspects was not available, but they were described as teens, and one was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

    No arrests have been made. Piedmont police released surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Piedmont police Detective Spranza at (510) 420-3000.

