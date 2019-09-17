Popular Bakery Tartine Opens New Location Near UC Berkeley

Bay Area “foodies” had a cause for celebration Tuesday as popular bakery chain Tartine opened a new East Bay location near UC Berkeley.

Tartine, known in part for its buttery morning buns, is popular at its four San Francisco locations. The new Berkeley store is in the boutique-style Graduate Berkeley Hotel at 2600 Durant Ave., just steps from the UC campus.

East Bay fans are excited that they no longer need to cross the Bay Bridge to get their Tartine fix. “Their flaky croissants are top-notch,” said one customer.

“The fermentation gives it a very sour taste, so it’s really fresh,” another customer said.

The Berkeley location will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.