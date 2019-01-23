Protest, Meeting Slated as OUSD Deals With Budget Crisis

Teachers, parents and students on Wednesday will stage a protest against the Oakland Unified School District over a proposal to close down a middle school in Oakland. Pete Suratos reports.

The proposal to shutter Roots International Academy in East Oakland will be presented at Wednesday night's school board meeting, which is where teachers and supporters plan to "shut down" the meeting by protest.

The potential closure of the school could mark the first of as many as 24 school closures as the district grapples with budget issues.

Wednesday's protest will take place during a busy day throughout the district. A community meeting is set to host a discussion about the current budget crisis and potential cuts throughout the district.

The protest also comes on the heels of Friday's one-day strike involving teachers protesting wages and class sizes, among other things.

While protesters will take action at Wednesday night's board meeting, a final vote will not take place until next week.