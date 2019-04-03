Rent-Controlled Apartments to Be Demolished in Mountain View - NBC Bay Area
Rent-Controlled Apartments to Be Demolished in Mountain View

By Kris Sanchez

Published 48 minutes ago

    A battle is brewing in Mountain View over the construction of luxury townhomes that would force at least 59 low-income families out of their homes.

    The low-income residents say they pay between $1,000 and $3,000, and they've been worrying about losing their homes since another development started going up down the street.

    At the Mountain View City Council meeting Tuesday, a representative for the developer told the council that they've helped pay future rent and moving expenses from some folks who've qualified in the past, and they'd do it again.

    While community members rallied before the start of the conversation, the meeting ended with six councilmembers voting in favor of the demolition and one councilmember abstaining.

