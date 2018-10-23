A law firm has released the names of 263 Catholic clergy across the Bay Area who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

The clergy members named are tied to the Archdiocese of San Francisco (135 names), the Diocese of Oakland (95 names) or the Diocese of San Jose (33 names), according to the report by Jeff Anderson & Associates.

The reports includes information already available to the public from various sources, according to the firm. The firm gathered information from bishop-accountablilty.org, public statements of the Dioceses, and other sources.

"All individuals should be considered innocent until proven guilty," said the firm. But in some cases, the statue of limitations has expired and some of the people on the list are deceased.

View the full report here or below:

The San Jose Diocese was the first in the Bay Area Diocese release its own list of priests in response to new revelations about priest sex abuse in Pennsylvania and around the world. The Diocese of Oakland said it will release its own list around Thanksgiving, but the Diocese of San Francisco has yet to commit to any such action.

All of the names on the San Jose Diocese's list were also on the firm's list.

Edward F. Beutner, Edward Thomas Burke, Charles Leonard Conner, Raymaond A. Devlin, Milton Eggerling, Hal Ellis, William C. Farrington, John J. Gallen, James F. Kuntz, Jerold W. Lindner, Joseph Mikulich, James T. Monaghan, John Rodrigues Moniz, Stephen J Muth, William J. Scanlan, Stephen Emmett, Carlton E. Whitten and Paul R. Valdez were the 18 others on the firm's list of San Jose Diocese.