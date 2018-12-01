Report: Uber Considers Deal to Buy Electric Scooter Rental Startup Bird or Lime

Getty Images File photo.

Uber has held talks to buy the popular scooter rental company Bird or its rival, Lime, according to a report published in the Information, which cites sources briefed on the discussions.

Uber has reportedly held discussion with both scooter companies, but no deal has been made yet, the site reported,

A deal could be reached by the end of this year, according to the report.

Both companies have been trying to raise money as they both face financial pressures, the LA Times reported.

No further information was available from Uber, Lime or Bird.