Visitors and members of the San Francisco Symphony celebrated the start of director Michael Tilson Thomas's 25th and final season at an opening night gala Wednesday.

The gala featured various meals followed by a concert at Davies Symphony Hall at 201 Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco. An after-party started at 10 p.m.

Tilson Thomas is retiring from the symphony after this season. He'll be replaced by Esa-Pekka Salonen.