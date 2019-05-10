The San Francisco Police Department reportedly raided the home of a journalist Friday after a police report on the death of Public Defender Jeff Adachi ended up in the hands of various news outlets.
A freelance videographer said he provided a few different news agencies a copy of the report which he obtained from a source.
Officers seized Bryan Carmody’s computers, cell phones and other electronic devices from his home.
SFPD said in a statement, "Today’s actions are one step in the process of investigating a potential case of obstruction of justice along with the illegal distribution of a confidential police report."
Adachi was found dead inside a San Francisco apartment on Feb. 22.
He served as public defender since 2002 and spent more than 30 years as part of that office.