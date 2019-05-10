The San Francisco Police Department reportedly rated the home of a journalist Friday after a police report on the death of Public Defender Jeff Adachi ended up in the hands of various news outlets.

The San Francisco Police Department reportedly raided the home of a journalist Friday after a police report on the death of Public Defender Jeff Adachi ended up in the hands of various news outlets.

A freelance videographer said he provided a few different news agencies a copy of the report which he obtained from a source.

Officers seized Bryan Carmody’s computers, cell phones and other electronic devices from his home.

SFPD said in a statement, "Today’s actions are one step in the process of investigating a potential case of obstruction of justice along with the illegal distribution of a confidential police report."

Jeff Adachi Dead Investigation Continues

Pictures from inside the San Francisco apartment where Jeff Adachi died surface, while NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit learns police are now investigating the public defender's death as suspicious. (Published Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019)

Adachi was found dead inside a San Francisco apartment on Feb. 22.

He served as public defender since 2002 and spent more than 30 years as part of that office.