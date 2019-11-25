Sacred Heart Seeks Help for Thanksgiving Food Drive

High housing costs are among the most-cited reasons for people needing help putting something on the table this Thanksgiving. Scott Budman reports.

On Monday, a South Bay organization opened its doors to help those in need and found people lined up around the block. This food drive continued Sacred Heart Community Service's 55-year tradition of helping to make sure those in need have food on the table for the holiday.

Food drive organizers said the need is greater this year than last, and are now asking people to step up and help. The organization said there is still time to donate. Details can be found at sacredheartcs.org.