San Carlos Man Arrested in Sexual Assault of Juvenile
San Carlos Man Arrested in Sexual Assault of Juvenile

By Stephen Ellison

Published 2 hours ago

    San Carlos Man Arrested in Sexual Assault of Juvenile
    San Mateo County Sheriff's Office
    Jeffrey Ramsden

    A San Carlos man was arrested last month on charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile after meeting the victim via an online dating platform, and investigators fear there may be more victims, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

    Jeffrey Ramsden, 57, was booked on felony oral copulation with a juvenile and felony sodomy by use of force after assaulting the victim on two occasions at a private San Carlos residence, the sheriff's office said.

    Ramsden was arrested on April 17 after an extensive investigation by sheriff's patrol deputies and detectives, and they believe there are potentially more victims out there that may have been contacted by Ramsden via online dating applications.

    Anyone who has had contact with Ramsden or knows someone who has had contact with him should contact Detective Joe Fava at 650-363-4192 or email him at jfava@smcgov.org.

