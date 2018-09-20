This Oct. 28, 2015, photo shows the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline from the Marin Headlands above Sausalito, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The city of San Francisco is one of the most popular tourist spots in the world.

Known for its famous spots like Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge as well as its spunky vibe and cool aesthetic, it’s no surprise millennials are making their way to the most popular city in the Bay.

Apartment finder RENTCafé ranked zip codes in the 30 biggest cities in the United States by the highest increase in millennial population, its largest share of millennials and by the highest number of total millennials and a few SF neighborhoods appeared on their list.

On the top 20 zip codes with the highest increase in millennial share, the Castro District, with zip code 94114 and a 37.4 percent increase, was listed at No. 9 with a total of 12,500 millennials.

Glen Park, 94131, took the No. 14 spot with 9,000 millennials and a 35.5 percent increase.

San Francisco also made it on the list with the zip codes with the largest share of millennials. Mission Bay was placed at No. 10 with 63 percent share.

The Inner Mission neighborhood barely made the top 20 list of zip codes with the largest number of millennial population. With 30,500 millennials, 94110 capped off the list at No. 20.