San Francisco firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in the North Beach neighborhood Saturday night leaving many witnesses in the area stunnned. Roz Plater reports.

Towering flames shot out of a multi-unit building in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood Saturday night, pumping thick, black smoke into the air visible from miles away.

Despite the chaotic scene on the night of St. Patrick's Day festivities in the city by bay, no civilians were hurt after the four-alarm blaze erupted at 659 Union St., fire officials said. One firefighter still on the scene Sunday morning was injured after falling off a firetruck, but he is said to be stable.

"You can feel the heat," witness Alex Sejic said as crews fought the inferno. "We were just here standing across the street. You can feel the heat on your face. It was really bad."

The building that caught fire contained five commercial units on the ground level with some vacant residences above. As of Sunday morning, eight people were still displaced as a result of the fire, according to fire officials.

Fire crews arrived at the site of the blaze within two minutes and started dousing the flames within six minutes, San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanne Hayes-White said. After implementing a four-alarm response, fire officials declared the blaze under control at 1:11 a.m. on Sunday.

"The fire got pretty big pretty fast," witness Nathan Lederer said. "It took them awhile to get it out, of course."

As crews attacked the fire, roaring flames lit up the pre-night sky. Black smoke billowing into the air was photographed from as far away as the East Bay.

"Eyes are burning and air is hard to breathe," Jenn Davis wrote on Twitter as she captured footage of the blaze.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who was having dinner nearby and was at the scene of the fire within minutes of it starting, said the fire department was slow in its response. He then called for Hayes-White's resignation.

"It starts at the stop," Peskin said. "I called her during this event repeatedly. Her voicemail is full. But even her high-ranking staff that got here realized that they were not on the job. There is no excuse for it, not whatsoever."

Hayes-White said that firefighters put water on the flames from inside the building first before pulling out and battling the inferno from the outside.

Interim Mayor Mark Farrell and San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed stood behind the efforts of the fire department and the chief.

"Any talk like that during a time like this I think is inappropriate," Farrell said while speaking at the scene.

Breed stated that the most important thing to consider at the time was the fact that were no injuries and that firefighters were still trying to fully gain control of the blaze.

Peskin plans to launch an investigation into the fire department's response, but a specific timetable was not immediately known.

"This has nothing to do with politics," he said. "This has to do with an abject failure of by fire department."

An investigation into the cause and origin of the North Beach blaze is still under investigation.