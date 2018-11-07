Decision 2018: San Francisco's Proposition C Passes

Prop C would tax the city's wealthiest companies to fund services that could get homeless people off the streets. But not everyone thinks it's the right approach to the city's crisis.

It's a victory for those hoping to tackle homelessness in San Francisco.

Voters have passed Proposition C — a grassroots-led ballot measure that will tax San Francisco's largest companies — those making over $50 million per year — and earmark the money for housing and homelessness issues, including behavioral health services.

According to the latest election results, Prop C passed with 60 percent approval.

The new tax is expected to generate about $300 million each year. Those dollars are expected to provide housing for roughly 6,000 homeless people.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff was a vocal supporter of the prop, donating millions of his own money to the cause.

On the other side, opponents of the measure, including Mayor London Breed, said it would pour money into a broken system, making it harder to implement structural reforms to how San Francisco deals with homelessness in the first place. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey argued that it would deter companies from moving to San Francisco.