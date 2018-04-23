The City of San Jose has a tentative deal with AT&T to put what is called "small cell" technology on 750 light poles throughout the city.
The $5 million deal will lead to faster WiFi, officials said, adding the goal is to help people work and surf faster. But the new deal also comes with a risk: all the data user will be sending out into the ether may be vulnerable.
Privacy experts said all public WiFi could lull users into a false sense of data security, which is dangerous. Business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video above.