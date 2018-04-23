A new multi-million dollar deal could bring enhanced WiFi to San Jose. The goal is to help people work and surf faster. Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman reports.

The City of San Jose has a tentative deal with AT&T to put what is called "small cell" technology on 750 light poles throughout the city.

The $5 million deal will lead to faster WiFi, officials said, adding the goal is to help people work and surf faster. But the new deal also comes with a risk: all the data user will be sending out into the ether may be vulnerable.

Privacy experts said all public WiFi could lull users into a false sense of data security, which is dangerous. Business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video above.