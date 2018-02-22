San Jose Coach Arrested on Child Porn Charges: Police

San Jose Coach Arrested on Child Porn Charges Days After Twin Brother's Arrest: Police - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
South Bay

San Jose Coach Arrested on Child Porn Charges Days After Twin Brother's Arrest: Police

By Stephen Ellison

Published at 6:54 PM PST on Feb 22, 2018 | Updated at 11:59 PM PST on Feb 22, 2018

    processing...

    A former San Jose high school coach whose twin brother was arrested last week on child porn charges is facing similar charges after his arrest Tuesday, according to the San Jose Police Department.

    Clinton Pappadakis, 47, faces charges of child porn possession after SJPD's Internet Crimes Against Children detectives found him in possession of child pornography images on multiple devices at his San Jose home, police said. The detectives took Pappadakis into custody Tuesday.

    Clinton (left) and Clifford Pappadakis
    Photo credit: San Jose PD

    An investigation into Pappadakis' activity was launched in September after San Jose detectives received a relayed report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said.

    Pappadakis, who was a track and field coach at Oak Grove High School in San Jose, is the twin brother of Clifford Pappadakis, a former teacher and coach at Willow Glen Middle School who was arrested on child porn and molestation charges Feb. 14, police said.

    Anyone with information about the case against Clinton Pappadakis should contact Detective Sgt. Brian Spears or Detective Mike O’Grady of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at 408-537-1397. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP (7867).

