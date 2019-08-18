San Jose Police Officer Injured in Traffic Crash: Police

NBC Bay Area File image of a San Jose Police Department patrol car.

A San Jose police officer was injured Sunday morning after a driver slammed into his patrol car, according to the police department.

At about 8:40 a.m., the officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of King and McKee roads, police said. As he waited for the green light, the officer's patrol car was struck by a Toyota Corolla.

The officer and the man driving the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital, police said.

No further details were immediately available.