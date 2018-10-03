A San Mateo County Sheriff's deputy was critically hurt in Millbrae Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the intersection of El Camino Real and Millwood Drive.
Authorities said the incident was not a shooting and an investigation is ongoing.
No other information was immediately available.
SMCSheriff was involved in an officer involved critical incident this afternoon in #Millbrae. It was not a shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. News release to follow.
— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) October 3, 2018