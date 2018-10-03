San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Deputy Injured in Millbrae - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Deputy Injured in Millbrae

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Deputy Injured in Millbrae
    NBC Bay Area
    Police activity has shut down streets in Millbrae. (Oct. 3, 2018)

    A San Mateo County Sheriff's deputy was critically hurt in Millbrae Wednesday afternoon.

    The incident occurred at the intersection of El Camino Real and Millwood Drive.

    Authorities said the incident was not a shooting and an investigation is ongoing.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices