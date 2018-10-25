Police in San Mateo are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman Tuesday night while posing as a ride-hailing driver. Pete Suratos reports.

San Mateo police on Thursday announced an arrest has been made in connection to a ride-share sexual assault reported in August.

Police are scheduled to hold a 4 p.m. press conference to provide further information on the arrest.

Officers launched an investigation after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on Tuesday, Aug. 14, by a man who posed as ride-hailing driver.

The victim was found in the 1400 block of Fashion Island Boulevard. She was in San Mateo, near Highway 92, when she was picked up by a driver who presented himself as being associated with a ride-hailing company, police said.

Police sketch of suspect in sexual assault.

Photo credit: San Mateo PD

The suspect drove her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, the victim told police. She was able to escape and, with the assistance of a passerby, called police.

Police during the investigation released a sketch of the suspect. They also warned people when they hail a ride to always check the license plate number, the vehicle model and the name of the driver before getting into the vehicle.