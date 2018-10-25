San Mateo Police Arrest Sexual Assault Suspect Who Posed as Ride-Hailing Driver - NBC Bay Area
San Mateo Police Arrest Sexual Assault Suspect Who Posed as Ride-Hailing Driver

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 14 minutes ago

    San Mateo police on Thursday announced an arrest has been made in connection to a ride-share sexual assault reported in August.

    Police are scheduled to hold a 4 p.m. press conference to provide further information on the arrest.

    Officers launched an investigation after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on Tuesday, Aug. 14, by a man who posed as ride-hailing driver.

    The victim was found in the 1400 block of Fashion Island Boulevard. She was in San Mateo, near Highway 92, when she was picked up by a driver who presented himself as being associated with a ride-hailing company, police said.

    Police sketch of suspect in sexual assault.
    Photo credit: San Mateo PD

    The suspect drove her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, the victim told police. She was able to escape and, with the assistance of a passerby, called police.

    Police during the investigation released a sketch of the suspect. They also warned people when they hail a ride to always check the license plate number, the vehicle model and the name of the driver before getting into the vehicle.

