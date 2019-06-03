Santa Clara County Corrections Captain Suspended

A 28-year veteran of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and a leader in the corrections department was suspended and, according to sources, escorted off the job Friday. Damian Trujillo reports. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Capt. Amy Le, a one-time corrections union president, seemed shocked by the action against her and hopes to clear her name. The sheriff's office only said it could not comment on personnel matters.

Several unconfirmed stories were swirling about what led to Le’s suspension, including allegations that it relates to a gazebo built using inmate labor. However, NBC Bay Area's sources say that’s not the reason she was suspended.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said: "In fairness to the employee and the entire sheriff’s office, we caution against any speculation, and we cannot comment on personnel matters."

Le said too she can’t comment because of the pending investigation.

NBC Bay Area spoke with Le in 2016 after her election as corrections union president. That was during a time when several jail guards were arrested and charged with inmate abuse. And others were convicted of murder.

"It’s not a time to point fingers ... who messed up ... who did something wrong," she said then.

The current union president did not respond to requests for comment.