Santa Clara County Workers' Strike Could Be Imminent

By Roz Plater

Published 2 hours ago

    Santa Clara County Workers' Strike Could Be Imminent

    A union representing thousands of Santa Clara County workers is warning that a strike could be imminent.

    Published 57 minutes ago

    A union representing thousands of Santa Clara County workers is warning that a strike could be imminent.

    Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 521 voted last month to authorize a strike. They plan to hold a news conference early Thursday afternoon to provide an update on where they are in the negotiation process and what their future plans are.

    The union represents about 12,000 county employees, including social workers, clerical staff, janitors and hospital workers.

    Workers have been without a contract since June. Negotiations have stalled over issues such as pay and working conditions.

    If the workers strike, it would be the first time in nearly 40 years.

    A walkout would mean longer lines in many county offices. In addition, there could be potential delays in obtaining permits or getting other county services.

    The county has said it respects the workers exercising their rights, but county officials have to put contingency plans in place.

