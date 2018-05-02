Sex Education Curriculum in Fremont Up for Debate

The Fremont Unified School District Board of Education on Wednesday is slated to vote on whether to approve a new sexual education curriculum to be taught to students between fourth and sixth grades. Bob Redell reports.

The Fremont Unified School District Board of Education on Wednesday is slated to vote on whether to approve a new sexual education curriculum to be taught to students between fourth and sixth grades.

Nearly 6,400 people have signed a petition to stop the curriculum from being taught because they fear it is not age appropriate.

"I am against the existing sexual curriculum," parent Alice Lu said. "I feel that they need to have a total, comprehensive health education and not strictly focus on sex education. And even if it is sex education, I think the current curriculum, it's not appropriate for their age level. Some of the materials, I just feel is a little bit too explicit."



The associate superintendent of the district said the curriculum follows state standards, which require the lessons to include comprehensive sexual health education, HIV prevention education and other age-appropriate material.

"I'm OK for it," parent Harry Singh said. "The kid needs to know what it is. I'm sure the district knows what they're doing. I think [the students] need to know. They're going to find out anyways."

Parents can have their child or children opt out of the curriculum, but critics argue that would subject the students to ridicule.

Wednesday's board meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at district headquarters. Doors are slated to open at 3:45 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to talk before board members will have two minutes to speak their mind.