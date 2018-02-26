Snow once again made a triumphant return to Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Monday.

Snow once again made a triumphant return to Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Monday.

While rain doused much of the Bay Area early in the day, snow dusted the South Bay mountain's peak and rolling slopes.





The brunt of Monday's wet weather has already made its way across the Bay Area, but spotty showers, including some possible thunderstorms, could make for slippery conditions during the evening commute.

A second round of wet weather is slated to douse the Bay Area beginning Thursday. Fairly consistent rain will continue through Saturday.