Winter Wonderland! Snow Dusts Mount Hamilton in the South Bay - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Winter Wonderland! Snow Dusts Mount Hamilton in the South Bay

By Brendan Weber

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    RAW: Snow Dusts Mount Hamilton in the South Bay

    Snow once again made a triumphant return to Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Monday.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Snow once again made a triumphant return to Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Monday.

    While rain doused much of the Bay Area early in the day, snow dusted the South Bay mountain's peak and rolling slopes.


    The brunt of Monday's wet weather has already made its way across the Bay Area, but spotty showers, including some possible thunderstorms, could make for slippery conditions during the evening commute. 

    A second round of wet weather is slated to douse the Bay Area beginning Thursday. Fairly consistent rain will continue through Saturday.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices