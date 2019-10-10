Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend in South San Francisco earlier this week, police said.

Victoria Soledad Garcia was arrested after authorities responded at 3:22 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1700 block of El Camino Real on a report of a man bleeding from an injury, according to police.

Paramedics began live-saving measures but the victim, a 35-year-old man whose name has not been released, died at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined that Soledad Garcia had stabbed the victim. She has been booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is encouraged to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900, an anonymous tip line at (650) 952-2244 or to email tips@ssf.net.