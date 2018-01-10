State Route 121 in unincorporated Napa Valley remains closed Wednesday following a rock slide that triggered a fatal crash Tuesday evening, according to officials. Pete Suratos reports.

Highway in Rural Napa Co. Remains Closed After Rock Slide

Highway 121 in unincorporated Napa Valley remains closed Wednesday following a rock slide that triggered a fatal crash Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The roadway, also known as Monticello Road, is shut down between Wooden Valley Road and Vichy Avenue "until further notice," according to Caltrans.

Geologists from Caltrans have been called to the scene to examine the stability of the hillside above the road. Only when they determine the hillside to be safe will the roadway reopen, according to Caltrans.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

An immediate detour is not available because the road rests in a mountainous area between Napa and Lake Berryessa.

It is not clear what triggered the rock slide. An investigation is ongoing.

A driver who said he's familiar with the terrain was not entirely surprised to learn about the slide.

"I'm assuming that was going to happen sooner or later because there's been major landslides in the past," Zeferino Zamudio said.

Last March, erosion along the same stretch of highway forced crews to shut down the roadway momentarily.