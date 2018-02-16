Steph and Ayesha Curry to Appear on 'Ellen' to Talk Basketball, Food, Family - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY

Bay Area Sports

Steph and Ayesha Curry to Appear on 'Ellen' to Talk Basketball, Food, Family

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 10:28 PM PST on Feb 15, 2018 | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		68519
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Canada    		45413
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday to chat about his $201 million contract and the couple expecting their third child.

    The NBA star wants the baby’s sex to be a surprise, but Ayesha badly wants to see the ultrasound results, which are on her phone. Ayesha also shares that she’s four and a half months along and having a rather difficult pregnancy.

    The Currys later open up about how they first met as teens and explain to DeGeneres how she was part of their first date, when the couple reconnected a few years later in Los Angeles.

    The Currys' appearance also includes an amusing pretzel cooking demo, as well as DeGeneres surprising Steph with a retractable mouthguard for those heated moments when he gets frustrated with the referees.

    "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" airs at 2 p.m. Pacific time Friday.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices