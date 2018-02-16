Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday to chat about his $201 million contract and the couple expecting their third child.

The NBA star wants the baby’s sex to be a surprise, but Ayesha badly wants to see the ultrasound results, which are on her phone. Ayesha also shares that she’s four and a half months along and having a rather difficult pregnancy.

The Currys later open up about how they first met as teens and explain to DeGeneres how she was part of their first date, when the couple reconnected a few years later in Los Angeles.

The Currys' appearance also includes an amusing pretzel cooking demo, as well as DeGeneres surprising Steph with a retractable mouthguard for those heated moments when he gets frustrated with the referees.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" airs at 2 p.m. Pacific time Friday.



