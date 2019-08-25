Stephen Vogt HR Caps Giants' 8-Run Eighth to Beat A's

Stephen Vogt #21 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Brandon Crawford #35 and Donovan Solano #7 after hitting at three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Ring Central Coliseum on August 24, 2019 in Oakland, California. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players' Weekend. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Stephen Vogt became a cult figure during his five seasons in Oakland.

Now, he's on the opposing side, inflicting damage against the team that made him a household name.

On Saturday, Vogt's three-run homer capped off an eight-run eighth inning that led to the Giants' 10-5 win over the A's at the Coliseum.

"You smell a little bit of blood and it got contagious and everybody just kept coming up with clutch [at-bat] after clutch [at-bat]," Vogt told NBC Sports Bay Area's Amy G after the game. "So, whether it was a hit, walk, just getting on base any way you can, keep the line moving. It was such a fun inning and just awesome to blow it open and get the win."

Vogt found a home with the A's as a 28-year-old catcher in 2013, and made his first All-Star appearance as a 30-year-old in 2015. He became a clubhouse leader, and his departure from the A's in 2017 was an emotional moment for both the player and the fanbase.

So, returning to Oakland and punctuating the Giants' huge inning had a little extra meaning behind it.

"It was absolutely special," Vogt said. "A special night for me."

Ever the class act, Vogt didn't forget to acknowledge the A's fans that gave him a standing ovation before his first at-bat of the game.

"I just want to thank the A's fans, actually," Vogt said. "Just a nice welcome back, that was a nice round of applause for me in my first at-bat. This place means so much to me and my family."