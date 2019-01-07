A weekend storm might be to blame for the death of a man in the East Bay. A massive tree came crashing down on a car at the UC Berkeley campus, Authorities say the driver was a 32-year-old man from Novato who died. Melissa Colorado reports.

A weekend storm might be to blame for the death of a man in the East Bay.

Authorities say a 32-year-old man from Novato died after a massive tree came crashing down on a car at the UC Berkeley campus Sunday afternoon.

The owner of the tree service company in charge of cleaning out the tree tells NBC Bay Area the eucalyptus tree was tall, heavy and most surprisingly, it was healthy.

A combination of rain and wind was enough to push over the tree and tragically kill someone, the owner of the tree service company said.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Emergency crews responded to a call that a huge eucalyptus tree had tumbled and smashed a car by the Greek Theatre on Gayley Road.

The Coroner's Office says the driver of the car was Alexander Grant. According to a university spokesperson, Grant was not a student, but was likely visiting someone on campus.

The Berkeley Fire Department said there were reports of other fallen trees in the city over the weekend, including a palm tree that fell onto electrical wires and caught on fire.