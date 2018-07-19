Suspected Bay Area Serial Rapist Expected in Court

A suspected serial rapist who police said disguised himself as a Bay Area ride-hailing driver to prey on victims is expected to appear in court Thursday.

A suspected serial rapist who police said disguised himself as a Bay Area ride-hailing driver to prey on victims is expected to appear in court Thursday.

San Mateo resident Orlando Vilchez Lazo was recently arrested on four counts of rape by force and other assault charges. San Francisco police said Lazo waited outside local bars in San Francisco for women looking for their ride-hailing vehicles, and took them to another location and assaulted them.

The alleged crimes occurred between 2013 and as recently as last month, according to a court document.

The first reported incident took place in November 2013. A woman was leaving a bar in San Francisco's Mission District when she was picked up by Lazo, who was claiming to be her ride-hailing driver, according to a court document. The woman fell asleep and woke up in an unknown parking lot surrounded by warehouses. She demanded that Lazo take her home, but he proceeded to allegedly rape her in the car.

In February 2018, a woman was refused a ride by an Uber driver because she was feeling sick after a night of drinking, according to the court document. Lazo eventually swooped in to drive the woman home. He ended up taking the victim to a secluded location, hopped in the back seat and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Roughly three months later, Lazo picked up another victim and later threatened her with a knife before allegedly sexually assaulting her in an unknown location, according to the court document.

In a similar incident this past month, Lazo picked up a woman leaving a bar in San Francisco and later threatened her with a knife as he sat in the back seat with her. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the court document.

Lazo appeared in court Tuesday but did not enter a plea. He is slated to be back in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to federal immigration authorities, Lazo was living in the country illegally. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said it plans to deport Lazo to his native Peru if he's released from custody on the rape case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.