Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam champion, will play an exhibition match against tennis star Jack Sock, with business mogul Bill Gates and news anchor Savannah Guthrie at the SAP Center in San Jose to support children’s education in Africa.

Players will take the court on Mar. 5 at Match for Africa 5 Silicon Valley where net proceeds will benefit the Roger Federer Charitable Fund — an organization whose mission is to give children in poverty access to high-quality early learning and education.

"I believe in the power of people. We know that a good education is a decisive factor to empower children by allowing them to take their future into their own hands," said Federer in a statement. "We want to provide one million children with the opportunity for a quality education by the end of 2018. The Match for Africa 5 in San Jose will help us reach our ambitious goals."

Though the big match will be between Federer and Sock, Federer will first team up with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for a one-set double match against NBC News' TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and Sock.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with Bill Gates, who in my opinion is the world’s leading philanthropist," Federer said.

This is the fifth charity tennis event for the Roger Federer Foundation.