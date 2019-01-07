Tesla Model S Affected by Next Phase of Takata Airbag Recall

The industry-wide recall of Takata airbags has reached its next phase and includes later-year Tesla Model S vehicles, according to the electric carmaker. (Published 19 minutes ago)

The industry-wide recall of Takata airbags has reached its next phase and includes later-year Tesla Model S vehicles, according to the electric carmaker.

The front passenger airbag recall, which already had been in effect for 2012 and 2013 models is now in effect for 2014-16 Model S cars, Tesla said on its Support blog.

The airbags have defective inflators that have prompted millions of recalls worldwide and across the auto industry.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted customers do not need to be concerned about recalled airbags in their vehicles before they receive a formal recall notice, Tesla said.

A predetermined schedule for remedy ensures customers they will have sufficient time to replace the airbags before they present a risk to safety, the NHTSA said.