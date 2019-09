In this Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to restore power lines in Paradise, Calif. A bill is being worked up to protect California utilities from possible bankruptcy over potentially billions in liability costs from the state's deadly wildfires. The San Jose Mercury News reports Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, that Assemblyman Chris Holden plans to introduce a measure allowing Pacific Gas & Electric and other utilities to pass onto customers some costs related to this year's wildfires.

A power outage in Berkeley has left thousands of people without electricity Sunday morning.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported that the outage happened at around 7:35 a.m.

Due to the outage, the BART Berkeley station is closed, but passengers can still enter and exit through neighboring stations at North Berkeley or Ashby station.

There is no word on when the outage will be repaired.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.