NBC

The first of three town halls will be held Monday evening at Leland High School in San Jose to discuss the benefits and disadvantages of the high school start time, according to a San Jose Unified School District spokesman.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., the community will come together to discuss the issue with a welcome from the district and students from Leland High's nationally recognized speech and debate program, district spokesman Peter Allen said.

Once students speak, the rest of the evening will be dedicated to an open forum environment where questions, comments and concerns from the public can be addressed, according to Allen.

All attendees who would like to speak will have at least 1 minute to do so before parents, staff, students and district leaders in the school's Media Center, located at 6677 Camden Ave.

Investigative State Loophole Leaves Minors At Risk Using Uber and Lyft

Allen said that comments and speaker cards will be reviewed after the town hall and addressed through the school district's newsletter as well as the district website.