Taylor Swift performs onstage during the opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour on May 8, 2018, in Glendale, Arizona.

Heads up Bay Area. You already know about Friday traffic, but freeways may even be more jammed tonight with Swifties flocking to the South Bay.

Sorry to tell you, but there’s no shaking it off. Be patient and plan accordingly.

Thousands of fans are expected to show up at Levi’s Stadium to see the pop star perform on May 11-12.

Opening the show will be Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. Ticket information is available here.



You can monitor traffic conditions here.



Here’s what Swift performed at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

1. …Ready for It?

2. I Did Something Bad

3. Gorgeous

4. Style

5. Love Story

6. You Belong With Me

7. Look What You Made Me Do

8. End Game

9. King of My Heart

10. Delicate

11. Shake It Off

12. Dancing With Our Hands Tied

13. All Too Well

14. Blank Space

15. Dress

16. Bad Blood

17. Should’ve Said No

18. Don’t Blame Me