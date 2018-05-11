Traffic Alert: Stay Away From Santa Clara Tonight ‘Cos it Will Be ‘Trouble Trouble Trouble’ - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

Traffic Alert: Stay Away From Santa Clara Tonight ‘Cos it Will Be ‘Trouble Trouble Trouble’

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Traffic Alert: Stay Away From Santa Clara Tonight ‘Cos it Will Be ‘Trouble Trouble Trouble’
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour on May 8, 2018, in Glendale, Arizona.

    Heads up Bay Area. You already know about Friday traffic, but freeways may even be more jammed tonight with Swifties flocking to the South Bay.

    Sorry to tell you, but there’s no shaking it off. Be patient and plan accordingly.

    Thousands of fans are expected to show up at Levi’s Stadium to see the pop star perform on May 11-12.

    Opening the show will be Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. Ticket information is available here.

    You can monitor traffic conditions here.

    Here’s what Swift performed at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

    1. …Ready for It?

    2. I Did Something Bad

    3. Gorgeous

    4. Style

    5. Love Story

    6. You Belong With Me

    7. Look What You Made Me Do

    8. End Game

    9. King of My Heart

    10. Delicate

    11. Shake It Off

    12. Dancing With Our Hands Tied

    13. All Too Well

    14. Blank Space

    15. Dress

    16. Bad Blood

    17. Should’ve Said No

    18. Don’t Blame Me

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices