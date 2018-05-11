Heads up Bay Area. You already know about Friday traffic, but freeways may even be more jammed tonight with Swifties flocking to the South Bay.
Sorry to tell you, but there’s no shaking it off. Be patient and plan accordingly.
Thousands of fans are expected to show up at Levi’s Stadium to see the pop star perform on May 11-12.
Opening the show will be Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. Ticket information is available here.
You can monitor traffic conditions here.
Here’s what Swift performed at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
1. …Ready for It?
2. I Did Something Bad
3. Gorgeous
4. Style
5. Love Story
6. You Belong With Me
7. Look What You Made Me Do
8. End Game
9. King of My Heart
10. Delicate
11. Shake It Off
12. Dancing With Our Hands Tied
13. All Too Well
14. Blank Space
15. Dress
16. Bad Blood
17. Should’ve Said No
18. Don’t Blame Me