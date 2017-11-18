The scene of a double fatal fire early Saturday in San Jose. (Nov. 18, 2017)

Two people died and two others were critically injured when a three-alarm fire ripped through a San Jose home early Saturday.

Multiple people reported the blaze on the 500 block of South 9th Street around 5 a.m. Flames trapped occupants inside the two-story apartment, according to Joshua Padron, a spokesman for the San Jose Fire Department.

Responding crews immediately tried to save four people, who were on the second floor, Padron said.

It took nearly 45 minutes for firefighters to control the flames. Fifty-two firefighters responded to the fire, which was quickly upgraded from two to three alarms.

Arson investigators are the scene of the fatal fire, looking into what might have sparked it and where.

Fire crews are expected to be there all day.

