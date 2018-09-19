Vallco Shopping Mall to be Transformed Into Housing Units

The Vallco Shopping Mall in Cupertino is going to be transformed into at least 2,400 housing units, half of them which will be affordable to low-income and very low-income people, officials confirmed Wednesday.

"Cupertino, like the entire Bay Area, is in desperate need of housing of all kinds," said Senator Scott Wiener. "The Vallco project includes historic amounts of market rate and affordable homes."

In addition to homes, the old mall, which is located in front of the Apple headquarters, will also have retail stores and office space. Construction to transform the old mall is set to begin soon and cost a total of $4 billion.

The project was at a halt for years due to local opposition but after months of a heated debate, the Cupertino City Council sided with developers, saying it will be a big boost to the local economy.

"I want to thank the Cupertino City Council for working diligently to guarantee that housing will finally be built at the defunct Vallco Mall," Wiener said.