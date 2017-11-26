Vehicle Plunges Into Estuary in Oakland: Fire Officials

A crew responds to the scene where a car plunged into an estuary in Oakland. (Nov. 26, 2017)

A vehicle plunged into an estuary in Oakland Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Dive teams on scene in the area of Glascock Street and Regatta Drive have located the vehicle, according to fire officials.

Oakland firefighters reported the incident around 9 a.m. Roughly one hour later, a dive team with the San Francisco Fire Department announced that the vehicle had been spotted.

It is not clear if anyone is inside of the vehicle.

Further information was not available.

Stay tuned for details on this developing story.