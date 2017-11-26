Vehicle Plunges Into Estuary in Oakland: Fire Officials - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Rain, Gusty Winds Return
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Vehicle Plunges Into Estuary in Oakland: Fire Officials

By Brendan Weber

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vehicle Plunges Into Estuary in Oakland: Fire Officials
    OaklandFireLive via Twitter
    A crew responds to the scene where a car plunged into an estuary in Oakland. (Nov. 26, 2017)

    A vehicle plunged into an estuary in Oakland Sunday morning, according to fire officials. 

    Dive teams on scene in the area of Glascock Street and Regatta Drive have located the vehicle, according to fire officials.

    Oakland firefighters reported the incident around 9 a.m. Roughly one hour later, a dive team with the San Francisco Fire Department announced that the vehicle had been spotted.

    It is not clear if anyone is inside of the vehicle.

    Further information was not available. 

    Stay tuned for details on this developing story.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices