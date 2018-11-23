A video taken by a visitor at the San Francisco Ferry Building shows a ferry crashing into a railing near Gate B of the building on Friday.
The vessel belonged to the Golden Gate Ferry.
The video shows people watching as the ferry made a hard landing on the dock. Many were taking cell phone video as it came to a stop.
No injuries have been reported so far.
Stay tuned for more on this breaking news story.
Ferry crashed on dock I was in the front, and then left, while leaving i took this picture. pic.twitter.com/19TtRfFqGi
— FuriousRex768 (@FuriousRex768) November 23, 2018