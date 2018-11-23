Video Shows Ferry Crashing Into San Francisco Ferry Building; No Injuries Reported - NBC Bay Area
Video Shows Ferry Crashing Into San Francisco Ferry Building; No Injuries Reported

By NBC Bay Area

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    A video taken by a visitor at the San Francisco Ferry Building shows a ferry crashing into a railing near Gate B of the building on Friday.

    The vessel belonged to the Golden Gate Ferry.

    The video shows people watching as the ferry made a hard landing on the dock. Many were taking cell phone video as it came to a stop.

    No injuries have been reported so far.

    Stay tuned for more on this breaking news story.

