San Francisco police have arrested a suspect believed to be connected to an assault that left an 88-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect in the assault, which occurred on Jan. 8 in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood, has been identified as 18-year-old Keonte Gathron, police said Sunday.

The elderly woman suffered severe head injuries and was taken to a hospital following the attack, according to police. She is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

"San Francisco Police Department investigators worked tirelessly to identify a suspect in this case," San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said in a statement. "This is an ongoing investigation and we will have further details to follow later in the week. But we want to express our gratitude to neighbors and leaders in the Visitacion Valley community who worked closely with our investigators to address this act of senseless violence."