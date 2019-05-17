Watch Live: Aerial View Over Surprise Performance Stage at Apple Park - NBC Bay Area
By Sara Bueno, Riya Bhattacharjee and Kris Noceda

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Social media is abuzz with reports about a Lady Gaga performance at the Apple Park in Cupertino Friday night.

    Apple Park's new stage has bright rainbow arches, which resembles the old Apple logo.

    Lady Gaga is expected to take the stage at 8 p.m.

    Apple employees posted about the performance on social media.

      

