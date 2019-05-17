Watch Live: Aerial View Over Surprise Performance Stage at Apple Park

Hundreds gather at Apple Park ahead of a scheduled Lady Gaga performance.

Social media is abuzz with reports about a Lady Gaga performance at the Apple Park in Cupertino Friday night.

Apple Park's new stage has bright rainbow arches, which resembles the old Apple logo.

Lady Gaga is expected to take the stage at 8 p.m.

Apple employees posted about the performance on social media.

苹果飞船总部 Apple Park 今日正式开园，为庆祝开园园区内到处都是彩色经典logo的元素。�� 同时今天在中心舞台将有员工特别活动，��‍♀️Lady Gaga 将会出现，开幕式时间是美国时间 17日下午 6点，也就是北京时间 18日上午 10点。 图源粉丝好友和网络 ​ (via Weibo https://t.co/yI1HydrR96) pic.twitter.com/F3aDbaMMvB — 马丁 (@xxxxxxxxxl92) May 18, 2019